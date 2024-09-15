Mayan Monkey chocolate workshop

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 11:13 • 1 minute read

Chocolate bar and bon bon workshop. Credit: mayanmonkey.es

There is an irresistibly tasty chocolate workshop on for all the family at the Mayan Monkey in Mijas Pueblo.

The session begins by learning to create a lush chocolate shell. Once the shell is hard enough, there is a choice from a selection of delicious chocolate ganaches and caramelised white chocolate creme and learning how to pipe the centre full of delicious, creamy chocolatey goodness.

While your bonbons are setting, newbie chocolatiers set about designing, moulding, and decorating three delicious ‘Deco Bars’. In addition to the chocolate, there are 54 different ingredients with which to decorate the bars, including pistachios, almonds, aloe vera, banana chips, salted corn, papaya, essential oils, matcha tea, and more.

30-minute workshop making the finest chocolates

The delicious workshop of around 30 minutes finishes by having a relaxing coffee and perhaps even one of Mayan Monkey’s award-winning ice creams while you wait for the chocolate to set and be packaged. Each person gets to take home the chocolates they make, in addition to a reusable chocolate mould. 3 Deco Bars – 6 soft-centre bonbons with a minimum weight of 450g.

A minimum of 2 people are required, and if there are any children under the age of 12, it requires a ticket-holding adult, who will also have a great time, to accompany the kids.

The price per person is €35 for 2, and €29.95 per person for 3. The Mayan Monkey chocolate factory can be found in Plaza Virgen de la Peña in Mijas Pueblo.