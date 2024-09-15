Remembering Amy – Meet Rocío Starry

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 8:31 • 2 minutes read

Rocio Starry on stage. Credit: Rocío Starry

The voice of Costa del Sol Jazz, Rocío Starry, is back to black at the Salón Varietés Theatre on Saturday, September 21 with Remembering Amy.

For a tribute to the great Amy Winehouse, Rocío Starry’s voice perfectly encapsulates the deep, strong control of that of the chanteuse, with a clear and precise pitch and a wide range that allows her to tackle both high and low notes with apparent ease. The Euro Weekly News caught up with Rocío Starry to chat about the upcoming Remembering Amy concert, her love for the voice of Amy Winehouse, and her other project on the other side of the World.

What can the audience expect from the concert at Salón Varietés Theatre?

‘People can expect a special tribute to Amy, the Jazz diva, with the greatest most heartfelt respect and affection, in which almost all her best-known themes will be reviewed in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes of a continuous show. I will be accompanied by José Nova on bass, Alex Peña on guitar, Oliver Torres on drums, and Juanma Romero on sax.

What does Amy Winehouse mean to you?

‘I fell in love with her voice from the first day I heard it and started introducing some of her songs into my repertoire. My mother told me that her songs looked great on me. The day I found out about Amy’s death, I was singing in a disco, and when I approached a friend with the microphone, he gave me the terrible news. You can’t imagine how I felt trying to finish my performance. The next day I decided to make a small tribute to her, and to this day, the Amy Amy Amy Tribute is still active.

I hear you’re dabbling in House music as well as Jazz. How’s that going?

‘I define myself as a Jazz singer first and foremost, and I also fuse my vocal Jazz sound with Deep House. I have been working with many South African producers since 2011 and release every year on digital platforms and with the best independent Deep House labels.’

She went on to say, ’I have made a name for myself in the South African Afro Deep House scene; I do tours every year, I am interviewed on national radio SABC, but since COVID, I have not returned there. I hope to go back soon.’

Rocío Starry is performing Remembering Amy at at the Salón Varietés Theatre on Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office by calling 952 474 542, or can be purchased on the door 1 hour before the performance.