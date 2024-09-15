Rock chick Antonja returns to Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 14:53 • 1 minute read

Antonja in Mallorca for an earlier series of concerts Credit: Antonja Facebook

When Austrian born singer Antonja first started performing professionally, she was known as Antonia aus Tirol and had a number of hit singles in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Turned from pop to rock

She was primarily a pop singer but then made an important decision concerning her career, moved to Germany and became ‘Rock chick’ Antonja, creating what she refers to as ‘Generation Rock’, music for the young and the young at heart.

Having had a very successful visit to Mallorca in June, she is now returning with her band to play at an open air event on Saturday September 28 (with further appearances in October) at the Rock Bar Restaurant The Last of the Mohicans in Alguida (Son Gual).

Tickets cost €20 plus booking fee or €40 plus booking fee for the VIP special which includes a ‘meet and greet’ and children aged under 14 will be admitted free of charge provided that they are accompanied by an adult.

Doors open at 8pm and until the concerts starts at 9.30pm food (BBQ) will be available but once Antonja hits the stage, only drink will be served.

An evening of powerful rock music

So for a series of evenings featuring this powerful female singer who delivers a selection of classic rock, country rock and modern rock, mainly in English but with some songs in German or Spanish, be sure to reserve you tickets sooner rather than later.

There is plenty of parking nearby and the venue is served by bus, so it should be easy to get there but, be warned, there is only limited seating although the majority of those attending will no doubt be happy to be up and dancing.