By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 11:41 • 1 minute read

The flavours of Almeria are travelling internationally once more Credit: Sabores Almeria

For the first time, the prestigious Almeria gourmet brand, ‘Sabores Almeria’, will showcase its excellence in the U.S. at the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference in Miami from September 16 to 18.

Nine companies will represent the province’s agri-food sector, participating through a collaboration between the Provincial Council of Almeria and the Chamber of Commerce.

This event marks a historic step for ‘Sabores Almeria‘, offering an opportunity to expand into international markets. The companies will exhibit their products in a 40-square-meter stand under the motto “Flavours From Almeria Spain”.

Javier A. Garcia, president of the Provincial Council of Almeria, emphasised the significance of presenting Almeria’s products: “We are showcasing our top-level delicatessen preparations, which meet the highest expectations of consumers and professionals alike.”

Garcia also spoke on the other events showcasing Almeria’s best, stating “In addition to the exciting experience that we are going to have in Miami, there are other international trade missions that are taking the name of Almeria around the world thanks to the collaboration with the Chamber: Italy, the United Kingdom and South Korea have already seen the quality of the products from our land.”

“Our next international event after Miami will be at SIAL Paris, where we will continue to promote and spread the greatness of the entrepreneurs and chefs who, with their work, make the dream of ‘Sabores Almeria’ come true,” stated Garcia.

The companies participating include Campos de Uleila, Tabernas Castle, Oleo Almanzora, Lorusso Jams, Sierra de los Filabres Honey, Luxeapers, Sierra Almagrera Wineries, Diego Molina Meat Industries, and Oro de Sierra Nevada Oil Mill. Featured products include oils, honey, wine, jams, and ham pearls.

In addition to the exhibition, Cosentino City Miami will host a special event on September 16, where renowned Almeria chefs will present tastings to American hospitality professionals.

Jeronimo Parra, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Almeria, highlighted the importance of this participation in the U.S. market, stating it fulfils their goal to “support the internationalisation of Almeria companies.”

