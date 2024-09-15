By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 12:26 • 1 minute read

Image: Stu49 / Shutterstock.com.

The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport is nearing the milestone of two million passengers in a single month, with 1,962,325 travellers recorded in August.

This figure marks a 15.3 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2023.

This makes August the most successful in the airport’s history, following the record-breaking passenger traffic in July.

The summer of 2024, spanning from July 1 to August 31, stands out as the busiest period the airport has ever experienced in terms of passenger numbers, aided by smooth operations without significant disruptions.

International Travel

International travel remains dominant, with 1,690,848 passengers recorded on commercial flights, reflecting a 16.5 per cent increase.

Domestic travel also saw a boost, with 269,569 passengers, an increase of 9 per cent, compared to the previous year’s figures for commercial traffic.

International Passengers

When looking at the breakdown of international passengers, the top contributing countries in August 2024 were the United Kingdom with 664,478 passengers, followed by Germany with 120,607, the Netherlands with 109,974, France with 103,058, and Belgium with 93,806.

In terms of flights, the airport handled 11,948 operations in August, representing a 14.1 per cent increase compared to August 2023.

Between January and August, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport handled 12,293,124 passengers, reflecting a 17.2 per cent rise over the same period in 2023.

During the first eight months of the year, the airport managed 76,888 flights, a 15 per cent increase from the previous year’s figures.