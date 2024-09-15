Speaking European – Kim Metzen

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 22:26 • 1 minute read

Kim Metzen Credit: Kim Metzen

“Go with the flow and you´ll become happier,” believes Kim, who moved to Valencia as a digital nomad, exalted by the Spanish lifestyle.

Born in Germany and having lived in the Netherlands, Kim´s reality used to be “running from one appointment to another,” living a life of speed and stress. After embarking on a trip through Mexico, onto more Latin American countries, and eventually Spain, Kim fell in love with the warm weather and hospitable communities she had come across.

“For me, Spain was the European equivalent of Latin America,” said Kim, sharing that her love for the culture extends to the Spanish language, in which she is almost fluent, as well as her passion for salsa and bachata.

Working remotely can be awfully isolating but in Valencia, Kim has the advantage of “flexibility and freedom,” of work, while enjoying Spain as if on a holiday at the same time. Kim works as a psychologist and a mental health worker for employed people, often assisting people through career changes, and ardently embraces change herself.

“Valencia is perfect for digital nomads; it´s easy to stay motivated here because so many people are working remotely and are staying connected to each other at the same time.”

The “strong value of community” in Spain has been one of the top reasons for Kim´s decision to move and she feels ever so grateful for now entering a life of “spontaneity, community and celebration.”