The Americans are coming

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 10:25 • 1 minute read

American Airlines hoping to increase Malaga flights Credit: Robin Guess - Shutterstock

Officials from Malaga province are in San Diego, USA, negotiating a deal with American Airlines about the possibility of opening up many more flights from the US to Malaga.

Currently, direct flights from New York to Malaga only run from May until October, but given the enormous success of the route, as well as increased interest in Malaga as both a holiday and business destination, American Airlines is considering a far bigger investment in the Costa del Sol destination and even new flights from other US cities starting next year.

Expansion of both American and Chinese tourist markets

The expansion of the tourist market from the US, as well as other current lucrative deals bringing tourists from China, also currently on the table, reflects the Costa del Sol’s focus on seeking out the more financially beneficial customers in a changing world market.

Also in San Diego is a delegation from Turismo Costa del Sol promoting The Embassy basketball team from the world-class Higuerón Training Centre in Fuengirola, who are taking part in a basketball tournament in the Californian city attended by dozens of scouts from the NBA and the main North American universities.

The active promotion of basketball from Fuengirola, cultural tourism in the Malaga province, the opportunities in the technology and renewable energy sectors, and a region increasingly becoming a target destination for US digital nomads, all point to a noticeable demographic shift in visitors to the Costa del Sol for 2025.