The Best Month to Go to Torremolinos

By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 11:35 • 1 minute read

Best Month to Go to Torremolinos Euro Weekly News. Credit: Pexels, Lukas Rychvalsky

Just a hop, skip, and a sun-soaked jump from Málaga, Torremolinos is the perfect spot to soak up the last rays of summer sun without the crowds.

Think sandy toes, quieter beaches, and a cold drink on a warm, breezy evening. Who wouldn’t want a bit of that in September?

Sure, the calendar says summer ends on September 23, but this is the Costa del Sol. The sun is still doing its thing, the sea’s still warm, and you can still get your fill of grilled sardines—though be quick; the last skewers are flying off the grills. The temperatures are just starting to cool down after months of blazing heat. Everything looks a little fresher, a little greener, a bit more pleasant, and just perfect for exploring.

Torremolinos has played host to everyone from rock stars like John Lennon to flamenco legends like Camarón de la Isla. The place oozes that cool, laid-back vibe everywhere you go. Stroll through the Molino de Inca, a garden all about waterfalls and zen vibes, or snap some shots at the Palacio de Los Navajas—it’s like something out of a Spanish fairy tale right by the sea. Come September, Torremolinos dials down the tourist hustle, but the weather’s still prime for beach days. Plus, if you’re around at the end of the month, you can catch the San Miguel Fair, which is basically Torremolinos throwing a massive party to say goodbye to the summer. The San Miguel Fair features entertainment, music, and even a sardine grilling contest. It’s an absolute must if you love food, wine, fun, and sun.

So, for those who are looking to squeeze every last drop out of summer, Torremolinos is calling. Pack those sunglasses, maybe a bottle of after-sun lotion, and get ready to keep those summer vibes going a little longer. Torremolinos shines in September: sun, fun, and less crowds.