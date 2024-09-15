The European Legends Cup are well underway

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 12:36 • 2 minutes read

60 legendary golfers are in Almeria competing for the European Legends Cup Credit: Paul Lawrie

The first edition of the European Legends Cup has begun with fantastic performances from the world’s best.

60 golfers are competing at Golf Almerimar, including 8-time European Tour winner Paul Lawrie. Lawrie carded 69 strokes with four birdies and an eagle, putting him in a tie for the lead with Philip Archer, who scored a flawless round with two birdies, both standing at six under par.

Close behind is Adison da Silva, ranked third on the Legends Tour, with a score of 68, leaving him at five under par.

The final round will see Lawrie, Archer, and da Silva tee off together at 10:30 am.

Paul Lawrie is determined to win, having three victories on the Legends Tour, the most recent in 2022.

Lawrie has previously tasted success in Spain, winning the Catalan Open in 1996 and the Andalusian Open in 2011.

Reflecting on his second-round performance, Lawrie said, “It was another tough day, there was a lot of wind and it was very complicated, but I played like yesterday, very solid.”

Speaking on his strategy yesterday, Lawrie said, “The key with this wind is to keep the ball low so as not to get into trouble, and to survive. On the 18th I hit the driver from the tee, pitching wedge and left it 8 meters away and I put it in.” Adding that “Tomorrow we will have less wind and, hopefully, it will be less complicated.”

Philip Archer also delivered a solid round: “I played very well, I hit 15 greens, I had many opportunities and I made very good recoveries. With this wind I had to control the ball a lot but I managed it well.”

Archer expressed that he likes “playing in the wind,” stating “I have been in this position before, tomorrow I will play with Paul and I know that I have to play well, but there is no reason to think that I will not continue playing as I am doing. I am very happy to be in this position, this is why we came.”

Jose Manuel Carriles is the top-ranked Spaniard, sitting in 13th place after finishing at par.

The European Legends Cup is supported by the Legends Tour, Staysure, Royal Andalusian Golf Federation, El Ejido Town Hall, and more, with Francisco Gongora, mayor of El Ejido, attended the event alongside Jose Maria Olazabal and other golf officials.

The final round has already begun, starting at 9 am this morning, with the leaders teeing off from the 1st at 10:30 am.

