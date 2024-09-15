The Leaders of the Future Seminar

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 10:46 • 1 minute read

The youth of Spain met in Cantoria to prepare themselves for the future Credit: Fundacion Eduarda Justo /fb

Almeria hosted the 17th edition of its Leaders of the Future Seminar, a seminar to inspire and support the younger generation.

The 17th edition of the seminar opened with a heartfelt tribute from Eduardo Martinez-Cosentino, president of the foundation, to his late brother and co-founder of Grupo Cosentino, Jose Martínez-Cosentino.

Organised by the Eduarda Justo Foundation, this seminar gathered young people from across Spain for three days of inspiring talks focused on leadership, resilience, and motivation.

The event began with Juan Martinez Barea, who told attendees that “optimists are the ones who take over the world” and warned of the upcoming “wave of changes” driven by technological advancements, stating “Many technologies will explode and new opportunities will be created.”

“Competing with the best has a price, that is why the creation of a start-up must be professionalised,” says Juan, highlighting the importance of coaching the youth in entrepreneurship.

Julio de la Iglesia, a TEDAX member, emphasised the importance of passion in overcoming fear.

On Friday, Jesus Alcoba, creative director of La Salle Madrid Campus, encouraged attendees to “experiment and be different.”

Almerian mountaineer, Javier Campos, shared the value of mental flexibility in achieving goals. Valentín Tijeras, VP of product and R&D at Grupo Cosentino, highlighted the importance of learning from failure and curiosity in leadership.

Isabel Pérez Segura, CEO of Realtrack Systems, stressed the importance of investing in R&D and managing talent in start-ups.

Saturday featured motivational stories from Sarah Almagro and Eduardo Strauch, survivors who shared their experiences of resilience.

Almagro, an athlete who lost her hands and feet due to sepsis, declared, “With courage and heart, there are no limits,” while Strauch spoke of the mental strength gained during his ordeal in the Andes.

Pilar Martinez-Cosentino, executive VP of Grupo Cosentino, concluded the seminar, advising attendees to be “global, humble, helpful, and digital.”

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.