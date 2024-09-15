The Virgin of Urkupiña: Bolivian brilliance

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 17:04 • 1 minute read

Almeria hosted the vibrancy of Bolivian culture in celebration of the Virgin of Urkupiña Credit: Maria Jose /fb

Bolivia’s vibrant celebration of the Virgin of Urkupiña found a new home in the streets of Almeria, on Saturday 14.

This annual homage to Urkupiña, a Marian apparition venerated since the 18th century, is a significant cultural event for Bolivians.

Originating from a legend in which a peasant girl encountered a mysterious woman who vanished, leaving behind a heavenly image, the Virgin of Urkupiña has become the patron saint of National Integration in Bolivia.

In Almeria, more than 700 dancers and 29 Bolivian folkloric fraternities from across Spain participated in a grand parade.

Starting from Rambla Obispo Orbera and ending in Almadrabillas Park, the event was a colourful display of Bolivian culture, with bright feathered headdresses, devil masks, and traditional ‘polleras.’

The rhythmic dances of the ‘Salay’ from Cochabamba and ‘Tinkus’ from Potosi filled the streets, accompanied by the sounds of drums and ‘sikuriada,’ invoking the spirit of Pachamama.

The symbolic ‘Wiphala,’ representing Andean unity, and the Bolivian flag paraded alongside the Spanish flag, marking a gesture of brotherhood between the two nations.

The event, inspired by Bolivia’s renowned Oruro Carnival, was a moment of cultural pride and unity for the Bolivian community in Spain.

Organisers expressed their gratitude towards the Spanish people for welcoming them into their new home.

Though the event started slightly late, crowds gradually gathered, applauding from the terraces of local cafes.

The celebration culminated in Almadrabillas Park with a vibrant show, continuing the tribute to the revered ‘Mamita’ of Urkupiña.

