Vera floods again: “History repeats itself”

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 10:58 • 1 minute read

The streets of Vera have been flooded once more, taking over a day to return to normal Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

The Vera coast, renowned for its tourism and environmental beauty, is once again suffering from coastal storms that have flooded the streets of the popular naturist area, Natsun.

Recent storms caused the Mediterranean to overflow, inundating urban areas with water and debris.

This recurring problem has led locals to call for breakwaters to protect the beaches from the devastating effects of sea storms.

The Vera Town Hall continues to push for the Costas project, which proposes constructing breakwaters between Garrucha and the Almanzora River Delta to safeguard the coastline.

However, despite repeated pleas, the project remains stalled. A spokesperson from the Vera Municipal Corporation expressed frustration, saying, “The passivity of Costas, which is not capable of executing or processing the long-awaited breakwaters, is generating a recurring problem in the naturist area of ​​Vera. History has repeated itself,”

The flooding isn’t due to rainfall but from sea storms that frequently overwhelm the area, causing significant damage to homes, businesses, and beach bars.

The absence of breakwaters leaves residents vulnerable, and each storm brings mud and saltwater to the helpless community.

Residents, resigned and frustrated, express their discontent at the lack of action, with many living in fear, watching as their homes and livelihoods are repeatedly threatened.

Despite years of appeals for breakwaters, no progress has been made, leaving locals feeling abandoned and vulnerable to the sea’s inevitable force.

The Vera Town Hall did highlight the hard work of the staff involved in restoring the town to normality, stating “Municipal maintenance and cleaning services have restored normality in areas affected by the storm, so neighbours and visitors can enjoy our beaches in the best possible conditions.”

The town hall also expressed its gratitude, “From the City Hall of Vera we want to thank the preparedness of all the staff and the speed with which they have worked so that in less than 24 hours and during the weekend, most of the damages, embalmings and defects have been solved.”

