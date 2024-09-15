By Adam Woodward • Updated: 15 Sep 2024 • 16:17 • 1 minute read

More participants in 2024 for the Triathlon Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series will be held in Torremolinos from October 17 to 20 and will see 5,500 international athletes competing on the streets of the Costa del Sol town.

Registration has just met its peak and is now closed for the biggest sporting event of its kind in Andalusia, adding another feather in the cap of Torremolinos for being a world-class sporting town.

There will be more categories in this year’s competition, including Elite, Under-23, Junior and Paratriathlon athletes, ensuring a first-class sporting spectacle.

Putting Torremolinos on the map as a world-beater

Councillor Patricia del Pozo was delighted with the news, saying, ‘It is excellent news that we are going to break the record for participation in the Torremolinos-Andalusia Triathlon Final. We are convinced that our region is the ideal place to host competitions of this magnitude, thanks to our climate and our infrastructure.’

The organisation of the Triathlon World Championship Final in Torremolinos is a recognition of the town’s commitment to sport and top-flight sporting events. At least 20,000 people are expected to fill the streets of Torremolinos to participate and witness the elite in fitness worldwide.

The triathlon will involve running races, cycling, and swimming, although details are yet to be released of which beach the event will take place on.