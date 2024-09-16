A community simply thriving

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 16:25 • 2 minutes read

Costa del Sol community comes together. Credit: EWN

Huge success for Simply Thriving social group raising funds and spirits in aid of sufferers of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Simply Thriving, the popular Costa del Sol social group run by Val Williams, celebrated their Late Summer Party at Miraflores Golf Club on Sunday, September 15, with outstanding success. The sell-out gala event sold all 160 tickets and surpassed its target in raising funds for AFA, the Alzheimer’s charity.

Funny guy, singer, and compere for the evening, Nathan Dean, ensured all the kitchen and waiting staff received a round of applause before the proceedings began, and as the event was in aid of those suffering Alzheimer’s and dementia, he opened the night with a couple of carefully selected songs paying homage to those who care for loved ones with the disease.

AFA stresses importance of ‘putting the brakes on’ dementia

The Euro Weekly News was lucky enough to catch up with Emilio Jaime Mogollón from AFA Fuengirola y Mijas, who told us about how their centre currently helps 110 sufferers and the families of Alzheimer’s and dementia, with 82 patients living in their facilities. He explained how their work cannot cure this debilitating and devastating disease, but through early diagnosis and mind-stimulating exercises, it was possible to ‘put the brakes on’ its advancing. He also mentioned that while the organisation had just received funding to extend their operations to be able to take on another 60 patients, they still relied a great deal on kindhearted members of the community, such as Val Williams of Simply Thriving, to continue raising funds to help their work.

Meanwhile, Nathan Dean had handed the mic to Brian Piccolo for some of his signature classic songs, Brian reminding the guests that he would be gifting a bespoke couture outfit designed and made by himself to one lucky raffle winner that evening. Brian then introduced young songstress Emma Prothero, who wowed diners with her angelic voice as she covered classic Elton John and Lady Gaga songs.

Val Williams, pillar of Costa del Sol community

Val Williams, creator and coordinator of the Simply Thriving group, gave the Euro Weekly News some of her time to talk about her almost 40 years living in Mijas and the importance of standing together and supporting one another. There were many in the area, she told us, who have lost their spouses and need groups like this to receive the affection, company, and support of others. Some, she said, were also in economic straits in which they could now no longer afford to return to their home countries, and that feeling of community helped them through hard times.

A true pillar of the Costa del Sol community, Val spoke of how she started out building community solidarity while working with the Salón Varietés theatre group in Fuengirola and how during the COVID pandemic she formed Simply Surviving, which would later transform into the 1,000-strong official charity, Simply Thriving.

After a rousing performance by singer Melissa Carver, who duetted with Brian Piccolo, before he took to the stage once more to announce the evening had been a resounding success and that they had reached their target of €4,500. Michel Eusden, CEO of Euro Weekly News, then presented a cheque for €1,000 generously donated by local company, Currency Direct.

As well as a delightful evening of dancing and laughter, it was a reaffirmation of the importance of making community bonds and a reminder of just how strong the Costa del Sol community remains.