Aboard the stage: Anne Bonny play

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 11:21 • 1 minute read

A boat docked in Roquetas takes its passengers on a theatrical ride Credit: Anne Bonny Uno /fb

This summer, the Port of Roquetas became the stage for a unique theatrical performance of Anne Bonny.

Led by Juanma Torres and his team of actors, they brought to life the story of Anne aboard a historic schooner, captivating audiences of all ages.

Anne Bonny was one of the most famous pirates of the 17th century, and her figure has survived through the centuries, becoming a legend.

This excerpt from the play, which Juanma and his team reenact on the ship, focuses on how Anne Bonny is kidnapped and John Rackham’s character embarks on an adventure to get her back.

“Lots of children come, and they all leave with a smile,” says Torres, who treasures the joy his performance brings.

Now, with the end of summer, the show runs twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 pm.

“This summer we have been very busy, we have had to make two shipments,” Torres rejoices, “It has been a real success.”

The project aims to tap into Roquetas‘ year-round tourism, offering visitors a chance to enjoy an authentic, dramatised sea adventure.

“The story is totally real—you can look it up on Google,” Torres confidently says.

The production would be incomplete without Captain Jose Francisco Perez, who navigates the schooner along the Mediterranean coast.

Depending on sea conditions, trips head toward Aguadulce or Las Salinas, giving passengers an hour-long experience of the region’s stunning waters.

Perez praises Torres’ work, saying, “The children enjoy it, and the parents do too.”

Torres, a longtime actor in the film industry, particularly in Almeria’s iconic westerns, purchased the schooner 13 years ago in Cadiz.

“It is not easy, you depend a lot on the boat and that ties you down with a chain,” Juanma admits, noting the personal sacrifices involved.

Despite the demanding upkeep of the classic ship, he remains passionate about the project, with the scenic backdrop of Roquetas making it all worthwhile.

“The boat has been in Cadiz, Málaga, and now here for four years. It’s staying,” Torres says, fully embracing his new adventure in Roquetas, a gem on Almeria’s western coast.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.