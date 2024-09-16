Almeria’s workforce is a cultural mix

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 14:46 • 1 minute read

Almeria’s economic opportunities attracts people from all over Credit: Shutterstock

Almeria is becoming a true melting pot, where people from diverse cultures and backgrounds come together to contribute to the province’s thriving economy.

With 68,066 foreign workers now calling Almeria home, it has become a vibrant hub of international collaboration.

Of these, 52,808 come from non-EU countries, making Almeria a standout destination for those seeking new opportunities across borders.

Malaga is the only Andalusian province surpassing Almería, with 114,271 foreign workers, but its population is also significantly larger. Almeria’s rise in foreign contributors contributes to the overall growth in migrant labour in Andalusia, where foreign labour insertion increased by 8% over the past year.

A closer look at the data shows that the majority of foreign workers hail from Morocco, with over 61,000 Moroccan workers arriving in Andalusia this year.

This strong connection between Almeria and North Africa creates a unique cultural exchange, as Moroccan workers bring their skills and traditions to the province, enriching the local community.

The agricultural sector employs 32,317 foreign workers, surpassing the 26,848 employed in the General System. The fishing industry employs the fewest, with just 143 foreign workers.

Almeria’s economy thrives on agriculture, and one in two foreign workers find their place in the province’s famous agricultural sector.

Fields of fruit, vegetables, and olive trees are tended by skilled hands from across the Mediterranean, showing how Almeria’s fields are truly international.

But the influence of foreign labour goes beyond the fields; From construction to hospitality, foreign contributors are shaping Almeria’s future in many sectors.

These workers are not just numbers; they are part of the fabric that makes Almeria such a special place.

This growing diversity highlights the blend of cultures, with more and more people from all over the world coming together to create something extraordinary, sharing celebrations from their homeland and immersing in local festivities.

As the province continues to grow and welcome new residents, it’s clear it’s not just a place of work, it’s a vibrant assembly of cultures, exchanging traditions and creating a community where everyone plays a part.

