App from Malaga overtakes Spotify

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 13:34 • 1 minute read

Nonoki, app technology from Malaga. Credit: nonoki.com

Malaga technologists continue to situate themselves as world beaters, this time with a music streaming app that has overtaken Spotify.

The Nonoki mobile application registered more than a million downloads in just a few days. What differentiates the app from its rivals is that while a user can listen to their favourite music, the app downloads any available video clip for the song and plays it simultaneously as one listens.

Nonoki’s free app is still in ‘beta’ mode and therefore still being perfected, but all the same, the overwhelming amount of downloads of the app have overtaken Spotify in South Korea and have shown considerable interest in Texas too.

80 million songs from one app made in Malaga

The app currently offers up to 80 million songs without ads and works with other existing apps as well, meaning that a user can put in the details of their Spotify or Deezer account and access them all in one app.

The avalanche of downloads of their app has enjoyed has led them to top the charts of both Google Play and AppStore downloads. The company has been operating for 3 years with a skeleton crew of just 5 staff but has overtaken Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music in South Korea, as well as its main local competitor, Melon. With the explosion in K-Pop, the South Korean market has become one of the biggest music markets in the World.

On a global scale, the app has even more popularity in Germany, and the Korean market is just above the US in download statistics, placing Nonoki in the number 19 position on Banco Sabadell’s best-performing start-ups ranking.