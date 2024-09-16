By Letara Draghia • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 21:53 • 1 minute read

Credit: X

The devastating floods across Central Europe, driven by Storm Boris, have now claimed at least 16 lives, with Poland, Austria, Romania and the Czech Republic among the hardest-hit regions.

This marks a sharp increase from yesterday, as emergency services struggle to manage the worsening situation.

Poland has reported five deaths as severe flooding continues to wreak havoc, particularly around the Vistula River. Prime Minister Donald Tusk held an emergency meeting and declared that the government would provide 1 billion zlotys (€233,875) in immediate payouts to victims.

In Austria, a firefighter lost his life during rescue operations. Other parts of the country, such as Lower Austria, are preparing for further downpours, with emergency services on high alert.

Romania and the Czech Republic each continue to battle the relentless storm, with several towns submerged under water. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala visited the town of Jesenik and said: “The worst is behind us and now, we have to deal with all the damage.”

Authorities across the region are bracing for more heavy rainfall in the coming days. Thousands of people have already been displaced, and residents in at-risk areas are urged to remain vigilant. Efforts to reinforce riverbanks are underway, but the situation remains critical as rivers like the Danube and Vistula approach record-breaking levels.

“The catastrophic rainfall hitting central Europe is exactly what scientists expect with climate change,” said Joyce Kimutai, of Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute.