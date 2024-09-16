Centenary celebration for the Balear

By John Smith •
Celebration of the centenary of the Balear off Palma
Credit: Consell de Mallorca
As 2024 sees the centenary of the launch of the Balear sailing vessel, the entire fleet the Diada de Vela Latina sailed through the Bay of Palma.
51 vessels took part on Sunday September 15 as the Cala Gamba Yacht Club organised the sail past as its contribution to Mallorca Day which fell on September 12.
The tribute took place in the middle of the bay of Palma, in front of Palma Cathedral, and consisted of a grand naval parade of all the participants in the Diada de Vela Latina, making two circuits around the much larger centenarian.
Horns were blown by the Race Committee to start the sail past and representatives of the Consell de Mallorca as well as a several local residents viewed the event as it took place.
For the very lucky ones (just 50), Palma Cathedral opened its terrace, so that guests were able to view this tribute, enjoying a magnificent panoramic view.
The Cala Gamba Yacht Club presented a commemorative plaque to the vessel known as the Balear which was built in Palma by the Ballester Shipyards in 1924 to be used as a trawler
