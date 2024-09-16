By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 15:54 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

More than 113,000 spectators have enjoyed “Alegría- Bajo Una Nueva Luz” by Cirque du Soleil in Alicante.

The Canadian company extended the show’s run with performances in the Big Top at San Juan Beach from July 16 to September 1.

Nayma Beldjilali, the Councillor for Culture, praised the success of the show, noting, “The great success of ‘Alegría’ is a testament to its excellence. This first-class production is showcased in only five Spanish cities, and both Alicante residents and visitors have had the pleasure of experiencing it.”

Alicante Fixture

Cirque du Soleil has been a fixture in Alicante since 2008.

Its previous production, “Luzia,” set a record for ticket sales in the city with 110,000 tickets sold. This time, they have exceeded that number.

Under the agreement with the Council, Cirque du Soleil will return to Alicante every two years.

Cirque du Soleil Returns

The next opportunity to see one of their shows in the city is expected in 2026. “We eagerly anticipate their return, as Cirque du Soleil continually impresses, surprises, and delights with its innovative performances,” added Beldjilali.

“Alegría- Bajo Una Nueva Luz” is a reimagined version of the beloved “Alegría,” which played to over 14 million spectators across 255 cities in 40 countries from 1994 to 2013.

Anniversary Celebrations

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2019, Cirque du Soleil revamped the show to engage modern audiences with updated stage direction, musical arrangements, acrobatics, choreography, costumes, and sets, while preserving the emotional core and melodies of the original production.

The show features an international cast of 54 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers, including a clown from Alicante.