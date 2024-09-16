Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 16:41 • 3 minutes read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi.

Artichoke extravaganza

From September 27 to 30, 2024, Almoradí will take part in the sixth Alicante Gastronómica: The Mediterranean Lifestyle Meeting, held at IFA – Fira Alacant.

This prestigious event, which attracts more than 70,000 visitors over four days of unique culinary experiences, has become a premier showcase of Spanish gastronomy.

Almoradí’s involvement in this fair provides an excellent opportunity to spotlight the quality and versatility of the town’s agricultural products, particularly its renowned artichokes, further solidifying Almoradí’s reputation as a key player in the national gastronomy scene.

Chupinazo cheers

As part of the Patronal Holidays in Honor of the Virgin of Rosario, Guardamar del Segura will host its first-ever Chupinazo event on September 28.

The celebration will take place at the Town Hall Square from 11:00.AM to 3:00.PM, featuring entertainment, dancers, stunts, music, a bar, giveaways, and much more.

It promises to be an exciting event you won’t want to miss!

Sand memories

Guardamar del Segura is excited to offer the Sand Memories guided tour in English on September 20.

This tour invites participants to explore the Rabita and Fonteta archaeological sites and uncover the secrets of the Guardamar Pine Forest.

The tour begins at 9:30.AM, with the meeting point at the Castle of Guardamar.

The itinerary includes a visit to the Castle of Guardamar, Fonteta, and Rabita, covering a distance of 1.5 km and lasting approximately two hours.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively at agendaguardamar.com or in person at the Casa de la Cultura, located at Calle Colón 60, Monday through Friday.

Admission is free for children under 8 years old and individuals with functional diversity.

A reduced rate of €4 is available for those aged 8 to 18, students aged 18 to 25, and retirees.

Regular ticket prices are €5.

Shine at La Zenia

Zenia Boulevard is excited to announce the return of La Zenia’s Talent Show, celebrating the exceptional talent within the local community.

This event is dedicated to promoting creativity and supporting artistic culture, offering a platform for aspiring stars to shine.

The talent show invites individuals aged 14 and older to participate, whether their skills lie in singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, performing magic, telling jokes, or any other artistic ability.

The contest is open to individuals or groups, with a registration deadline of October 1.

Those interested in joining should email concurso@cczeniaboulevard.com with a video of up to 3 minutes showcasing their talent and a personal presentation video.

This is a fantastic chance to display your talents to a wider audience.

Zenia Boulevard is looking forward to seeing the diverse range of skills and creativity and discovering new stars.

Sign up now and make your dreams a reality!

Torrevieja Triumph

The Real Club Náutico of Torrevieja (RCNT) achieved impressive results at the 2024 European International Class Spanish Championship, held in the waters of Campello Bay from September 11 to 15.

Competing against 30 sailors from eight yacht clubs, the team from Torrevieja secured two silver medals and one bronze.

Representing the club were athletes Flavia Romero, Alberto Antón, Leonor Romero, and Alejandro Pareja, led by coach Mariki Fernández.

The event featured 11 races over four days, with varying wind conditions.

Alejandro Pareja earned second place overall, while Alberto Antón secured third place. Leonor Romero took second place in the under-20 women’s category.

The team and promising newcomer Flavia Romero will next compete in the regional championship in Torrevieja on October 12 and 13.

Aspe’s Green Clean

Aspe Town Hall reminds residents of the availability of a dedicated container at the Clean Point for recycling and depositing garden waste.

To ensure proper disposal, the bags must be compressed before being placed in the container.

The Clean Point operates Monday to Friday from 9:00.AM to 7:45.PM, without closing at midday, and on Saturdays from 9:00.AM until 2:00.PM.

Antonio Puerto, Mayor of Aspe, emphasised that this service helps prevent environmental pollution by avoiding the burning of garden waste in the fields, which poses significant risks.

This disposal service is free and will be available for approximately four months, lasting until Christmas.