By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 13:25 • 2 minutes read

Cinema’s Fate Remains Uncertain Image: Facebook/ Pasea con Clara por San Pedro y sus alrededores

In a recent decision, the Cine Moderno, the old cinema theatre, in San Pedro del Pinatar is set to stay put for now.

Court Decision Halts Demolition of San Pedro del Pinatar’s Cine Moderno

The Regional Superior Court of Murcia has rejected the owner’s appeal against a previous ruling that halted demolition plans. The court decided it’s wiser to pause any demolition work until the Cultural Heritage Department weighs in on the cinema’s historical significance.

Owner’s Demolition Request and Local Government Response

The cinema’s owner had initially requested demolition in March 2019, but the local government put the brakes on the process in September of the same year, pending a report. This report praised the cinema as a key example of architect Pedro Cerdán’s work and a valuable piece of San Pedro del Pinatar’s urban fabric from the early 20th century.

Next Steps: Cultural Heritage Department’s Role in the Future

The court’s latest ruling upholds the earlier decision, reinforcing the idea that tearing down the cinema before fully assessing its cultural importance would be premature.

Architect Pedro Cerdán Martínez’s Legacy

Pedro Cerdán Martínez (1863-1947), born in Torre-Pacheco, Murcia, was a distinguished Spanish architect known for his eclectic and modernist style. His architectural contributions significantly shaped the Región de Murcia and Comunidad Valenciana. Notable works include the Casa del Reloj in San Pedro del Pinatar (1888-1895) and the façade of the Casino de Murcia, which he designed in collaboration with sculptor Manuel Castaños (1902). Many of Cerdán’s works are protected as Bienes de Interés Cultural (BIC), highlighting their historical and cultural significance. The Cine Moderno is a prime example of his innovative approach and an important part of his architectural legacy.

The Benefits of Preserving Historical Buildings

Preserving historical buildings like the Cine Moderno offers numerous benefits. These structures serve as tangible connections to our past, enriching our understanding of historical architecture and cultural heritage. They provide a sense of identity and continuity for local communities, promoting pride and connection to their history. Furthermore, maintaining such buildings can boost local economies through tourism and create opportunities for revitalising towns and cities. By safeguarding architectural landmarks, we not only honor the legacy of influential figures like Pedro Cerdán Martínez but also ensure that future generations can experience and appreciate the unique character of their cultural heritage.

