By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 18:22 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayutamiento de Elda.

The Elda Castelar Theatre Symphony Orchestra (OSTC) is set to resume its concert season, offering a diverse range of performances.

Rafael Rico, the president of the OSTC, expressed excitement about the programme’s success in other towns and noted that tickets are available for purchase on the Castelar Theatre website.

This new season, titled “Soundscapes,” promises a journey through various musical genres.

Concert Programme

The programme’s concerts will take place throughout the year.

On November 3, the ADOC Auditorium will host a concert at 8:00.PM dedicated to Gustav Mahler, featuring his Symphony No. 1, “Titan” in D major, a technically demanding yet stunning work, which was first performed in 1889 in Budapest.

Castelar Theatre

On January 3, 2025, at 8:00.PM, the Castelar Theatre will present “Pop Territory,” a New Year’s concert celebrating both national and international pop music.

The event will feature hits from popular artists such as Mecano, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Amaral, Adele, Lady Gaga, Donna Summer, and Whitney Houston, catering to a broad audience.

ADOC Auditorium

Finally, on March 15, with the arrival of spring, the ADOC Auditorium will showcase a concert of classical masterpieces.

The first part will feature Mozart’s Piano Concerto in A major, KV 488, with Emin Kiourktchian on piano.

The second part will bring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 to life, starting at 8:00.PM.