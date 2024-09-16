By Harry Sinclair • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 9:24 • 1 minute read

Important facts to know about the treatment of stray cats Credit: Shutterstock

The streets of Almeria are often home to stray or neglected cats, many of whom suffer from poor health due to abandonment or lack of care.

The ‘Equinac’ Wildlife Rescue Association, authorised by the Ministry for Ecological Transition, is launching a province-wide campaign, starting in El Ejido, to combat illegal practices in cat ownership and care.

Under Spain’s new animal welfare law, passed in September 2023, cat owners must sterilise their pets before six months of age, unless registered as breeders, and microchipping is also mandatory.

The law protects stray cats as well, making it illegal to harm them or remove their food and water, which is now a criminal offence punishable by prison.

Equinac stresses that local governments are responsible for managing feline colonies, ensuring the cats are sterilised, dewormed, vaccinated, and identified.

The law also requires municipalities to provide shelter for community cats that cannot return to their original locations.

Equinac is also raising awareness about the responsibilities of dog owners, who must prevent their pets from disrupting feline colonies.

In addition to its advocacy, Equinac is collecting and donating cat food, making several purchases itself but in need of continued support, urging the public to buy feed through the Feral website or donate through their social media channels.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.