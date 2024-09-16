By Letara Draghia • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 21:20 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay

A major shake-up in public health policy could soon be sweeping across Europe as the European Union apparently considers a ban on smoking and vaping in outdoor public spaces.

According to a supposed leaked draft of the proposal by Euronews, this new legislation would aim to combat the persistent health risks associated with smoking and second-hand smoke. If approved, the ban could reshape the landscape of public spaces, creating smoke-free outdoor environments.

The EU has long been a pioneer in public health initiatives, particularly in its battle against smoking. The latest proposal would build upon existing restrictions, which already ban smoking in most indoor public spaces, by extending those rules to outdoor areas. This includes cafe terraces, bus stops and zoos, according to the supposed leaked document.

Supporters of outdoor smoking ban

Supporters argue that the move is essential for protecting non-smokers, particularly children and the elderly, from second-hand smoke. Additionally, the rise of e-cigarettes and vaping products has posed new challenges, with concerns that these devices normalise smoking behaviours for younger generations.

Opposers of outdoor smoking ban

While many EU citizens may welcome the potential for cleaner air in their favourite public places, the proposal has sparked debate among smokers and business owners. Particularly in cities known for vibrant café culture, such as Paris and Rome. The prospect of banning outdoor smoking could have a noticeable impact on social habits and business dynamics. For expatriates and locals who enjoy a coffee and cigarette on a sunny terrace, this might come as a culture shock – it is something that is engrained in many people.

The UK’s plans for banning outdoor smoking in public places

The EU’s apparent plans are not entirely without precedent. Across the channel, the UK is considering its own version of an outdoor smoking ban. In August 2024, the UK government revealed that it was exploring similar legislation, focusing on outdoor spaces such as hospital grounds, pub gardens, and even high streets. This move has sparked heated debates, especially among pub owners who fear it could deter customers. While supporters argue it would reduce strain on healthcare systems and create cleaner environments, business owners are concerned about the impact on their incomes.

Keep following for any updates on this developing story.