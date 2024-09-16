Fatima Hajji invites you to the Origen Festival

By John Smith • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 12:38 • 1 minute read

Expect an explosive set from Fatima Hajji Credit: Fatima Hajji Facebook

The Origen Festival of dance and techno music comes to an end on Saturday September 28 after starting in June of this year and attracting thousands of festival goers.

Fatima Hajji invites

This last event is being headlined by the very popular female DJ Fatima Hajji who is Spanish by birth but with Arab origins giving her the ability to combine a number of different musical styles.

Fatima is in great demand not just across Europe but also in the USA and South America and her current bookings have taken her to Los Angeles, New York, Croatia, Bulgaria, London, Mallorca and Colombia in a matter of weeks.

The Mallorca leg of her travels which takes place at the Trui Son fusteret fairground in Camí Vell de Bunyola is entitled Fatima Hajji Invites and she will be supported by other top DJs such as Slhømo, Daria Kolosova, Luciid and Raul Pacheco.

Wide range of ticket options

Entry to the festival costs €28 plus booking fee although there are VIP (€250 for four people) and Premium options (€300 for four people) which offer significant benefits including private area with toilets, exclusive parking, drinks, table and chairs and a better view.

To reserve tickets visit https://origen.sharemusic.es/28-septiembre/ and expect to an enjoy the pulsating music from 4pm when gates open until midnight.