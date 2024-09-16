The experience is an event that, as Mayor Vicente Cases emphasised, “is firmly established both locally and across the Vega Baja region after nine successful years.”

Gastronomy & Entertainment

It will take place in October, showcasing the wide array of gastronomic, cultural, and entertainment offerings that Benejúzar has in store.

The mayor described the Benejúzar Experience as “a must-attend event for locals, which brings more visitors to our town each year, offering new and exciting experiences.”

BeX Gastro-Cultural Festival

In addition, Councillor Commerce, Patricia Rodes, announced the return of the BeX Gastro-Cultural Festival for its second year.

This event is scheduled for Sunday, September 22, at the covered sports court near the library, from 11:30.AM to 3:30.PM.

The councillor shared that “following last year’s success, we are bringing back this festival as a ‘prelude’ to the Benejúzar Experience, where attendees can enjoy live music, culinary tastings, a show-cooking session, and cultural activities, including a cooking workshop for children and the preparation of a giant potato and artichoke omelette.”

Signature Dish

Renowned pastry chef José Manuel Marcos Candela will also return, offering his signature toña de repulgo-flavored ice cream, a dessert made from traditional local ingredients.