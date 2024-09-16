By Letara Draghia • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 13:00 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock

Disgraced Huw Edwards, a former BBC news presenter, has arrived at court in London to await his fate after admitting in July to having 41 indecent photographs sent to him via WhatsApp.



The 63-year-old came to court this morning, carrying an overnight bag and wearing his wedding band. Edwards is believed to have moved out of his family home and is split from his wife, Vicky Flind.

Opening the case in court, prosecutor Ian Hope stated that Edwards was paying considerable quantities of money to convicted paedophile Alex Williams, reportedly as a result of providing pornographic photos to Edwards. Some of the photographs Edwards possessed depicted a victim aged seven to nine years old.

It’s claimed that Alex Williams made contact with Edwards in early 2018 over social media. They talked sporadically between then and the summer of 2022, met in person once, and had a video call, according to reports made by Sky News.

Williams directly asked for the money from Edwards, after sending pornographic images. The total is believed to be between £1,000 and £1,500, (€1160 and €1740) which Williams said was to support him at university.

During Edwards’ last appearance in court, he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Possible punishment includes a three-year prison sentence or a community order requiring Edwards to participate in a sex offender rehabilitation programme.

