By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 18:49 • 1 minute read

Public ‘Moraga’ Credit: Old Town Tourist - Shutterstock

San Pedro de Alcántara and Marbella will hand out more than 1,700 kilos of sardines Thursday, September 19, completely free to whoever wants them.

The event, which will feature live music, will take place from 8pm on the beaches of La Venus (Marbella), La Salida (San Pedro Alcántara), Real de Zaragoza (Las Chapas), and Levante (Puerto Banús).

The Moraga Popular (beach barbecue), an annual event in Marbella and San Pedro, will once again pay tribute to the tourism sector this Thursday, September 19, starting at 8pm, by handing out 1,700 kilos of sardines on skewers and 1,000 kilos of chopped tomatoes, as well as bread and drinks, completely free of charge.

Music and food to celebrate the end of the summer

There will also be live music on the beaches to accompany the espetos in a celebration of everyone who worked in hospitality this summer, after one of the busiest seasons on record.

The initiative, which has the motto ‘Tribute to Tourism and the Municipality’, has the collaboration of the Fishermen’s Guild of Marbella, who will be responsible for supplying and preparing the espetos, and the establishments La Taberna del Alabardero, Aurora Beach, Pepe’s Bar, and Siroko. The artists Gloria Bendita, Los Chiris, and Ana Cabello will be performing on stage during the evening at the different beaches.