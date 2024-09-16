By Letara Draghia • Updated: 16 Sep 2024 • 10:29 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock

The music world is mourning the loss of Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson 5 group, who has passed away at the age of 70.

Tito, whose full name was Toriano Adaryll Jackson, was the older brother of Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop”. He is survived by his three sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ Jackson, who shared their grief in a heartfelt Instagram post, calling their father “an incredible man who cared about everyone.”

The Jackson family and music

As part of the Jackson 5, Tito and his brothers – Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael – helped shape the sound of Motown in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Known for iconic hits like ABC, I Want You Back, and I’ll Be There, the Jackson 5 quickly rose to international fame, captivating audiences with their catchy tunes, synchronised dance moves, and vibrant performances.

Though Tito was often considered the quieter Jackson, playing guitar and providing backing vocals, his contributions were vital to the group’s success. He was the last of the siblings to venture into a solo career, releasing his debut album Tito Time in 2016.

In 2019, Tito Jackson and his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, and Marlon celebrated their 50th anniversary as The Jacksons with a memorable performance in Marbella, Spain. The show was part of a whirlwind tour across Europe, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of their greatest hits.

Tito Jackson’s death

Tito’s death was announced by his sons, who gained their own fame in the 1990s as part of the group 3T. “We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken,” they wrote on Instagram, reflecting on the immense loss of their father. “It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us.”

Tito’s passing also resonates with his surviving siblings, including Janet, LaToya, and Rebbie, and their mother, Katherine Jackson. The family has always been a symbol of resilience, having faced immense personal and public challenges, yet their bond remained strong.

Tito Jackson’s last performance

In the days leading up to his death, Tito was still actively performing with his brothers Jackie and Marlon. The trio performed at the Boogietown Festival in the UK on September 8, before heading to Munich, Germany. Just days before his passing, Tito shared an emotional message on social media after visiting a memorial dedicated to Michael Jackson in Munich. “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honours not only his memory but also our shared legacy,” he wrote, showcasing the deep connection he still felt to his late brother.

Tito’s passing comes as another painful chapter in the Jackson family’s story, but one that reminds the world of the enduring impact they’ve had on music and culture. From their humble beginnings in Gary, Indiana, to becoming international superstars, the Jacksons have left an indelible mark on history.

The Jackson 5 was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, cementing their place in music history. With an estimated 150 million records sold worldwide, the group’s influence remains undeniable, even decades after their debut.

Tito Jackson leaves behind not just a musical legacy, but a family legacy of love and unity. As his sons shared in their tribute: “Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’”

