Kids’ Running Club Kicks Off in Benalmadena

Get Your Trainers On: Kids’ Running Club Kicks Off in Benalmádena.

Got a budding Mo Farah, Dina Asher-Smith, or Usain Bolt at home? Well, it’s time to tie up those trainers and head down to Paloma Park in Benalmadena.

When Does It Start?

Starting October 24, 2024, the Kids’ Social Running Club will be turning Saturday mornings into an adventure-filled sprinting sensation for children aged 11 to 17.

What Time Is It?

Meeting every Saturday at 9.30 am, this free racing club offers a fun, friendly environment for kids to get active and make new friends, all under the expert eye of one of Malaga Athletics Club’s top coaches. Don’t worry about the language barrier; the coach speaks English, so everyone’s welcome!

What Can the Children Do?

Whether your young athletes are ready to take on a 1 km dash or tackle the full 5 km course, there’s a distance for everyone in the Junior Park races. It’s the perfect way to burn off some energy, boost fitness, and maybe even discover a new passion for running.

What About The Parents?

For parents, Paloma Park is one of the best places in Malaga to enjoy a quiet break. The park is filled with ponds, green areas, and child-friendly animals like ducks, rabbits, and even tortoises.

Many parents take their children to play and then set up a picnic on the grass, basking in the sunshine. Bring your own sandwiches and drinks to enjoy a slice of traditional Spanish park life.

What Do Kids Need to Bring?

Kids will need trainers to participate, as running barefoot is not advisable. It’s also a good idea for parents to bring water, as kids will be thirsty after running.

Where is the Meeting Point?

The meeting point is at the legendary Cafe Bar Europa inside Paloma Park, Benalmádena, 29630, so parents can enjoy a social coffee while the kids hit the track.

It’s the ultimate blend of sport, nature, socialising, and sunshine for parents and kids.

See you at the starting line.