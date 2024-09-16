Landslide cuts off boardwalk

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 15:29 • 1 minute read

Damage caused by Torrenueva landslide. Credit: Ayuntamiento Mijas, X

The Coastal Walkway and a block of flats in Torrenueva were damaged early on September, Monday 16 morning by a sudden landslide.

No injuries have been reported at the incident, which, according to reports, was caused when a pipe burst in the adjacent building, which then caused a landslide. The building in Calle Cádiz on the Torrenueva coastal estate suffered damage to a corner of the block of flats, leaving it hanging worryingly over the edge of the beach, and destroyed several metres of the boardwalk that runs past it.

Mijas coastal walkway suffers structural faults, again

The water leak was severe enough to soften the ground under the block of flats, but since fire fighters were able to close off the supply, it was not necessary to evacuate all of the building. Repair of the coastal path may take some time as it is covered by the building insurance of the building from where the leak originated and therefore needs to be evaluated by the insurance company before work can begin.

The coastal walkway that links Marbella with Mijas has been plagued with problems this year due to the crumbling land along the coastline, leading to the need for closures and repairs. Part of the walkway had to be closed this July when the walkway collapsed along El Bombo Beach in Mijas Costa.