Laughter in the Live Lounge Comedy Event Hits La Sala Puerto Banus

Laughter in the Live Lounge

La Sala Puerto Banus is thrilled to present Laughter in the Live Lounge on Wednesday, 25th September. For the first time, Stand-Up Comedy Spain will take the stage, promising an evening filled with laughter, good vibes, and top-notch entertainment.

The event features a stellar lineup guaranteed to keep the audience in stitches all night. Performing on stage will be Stephen Grant, one of the UK’s sharpest comedians known for his quick wit and hilarious stories, Joe Eagan, a Canadian comic who masters observational humour, and Nik Coppin, a high-energy performer renowned for his rapid-fire jokes.

Guests should arrive between 7pm and 7.30pm to dine from the international A La Carte menu before the show commences at 9pm. For those not dining, high tables are available for drinks and a great view of the comedy. Tickets to watch the show are priced at just 18€ per person. Seats are limited, so booking in advance is recommended.

Right in the heart of Puerto Banus, La Sala Puerto Banus is the spot to be for anyone looking for a mix of amazing food, lively entertainment, and an unbeatable vibe. With so much to offer, La Sala makes sure every visit is one to remember, leaving guests eager to come back for more!

To book your spot for the best comedy night in Marbella contact La Sala at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com, call 952 814 145. or book online.