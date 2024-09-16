New €13.7M rail hub to enhance Murcia-Almería line

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 16:31 • 1 minute read

Elevating High-Speed Rail Operations Image: Shutterstock/ Maksim Safaniuk

THE construction is kicking off for a new maintenance base on the high-speed rail line connecting Murcia and Almería, following approval from the Council of Ministers last week. The project, with a budget of €13.7 million, is set to be completed in about 20 months.

Construction Begins on New €13.7M Rail Maintenance Base

The bidding process began earlier this month, and companies have until October 2 to submit their proposals. The base will be located at the Murcia Mercancías logistics centre and will cover more than 3,300 square metres. It will feature new civil protection equipment, perimeter fencing, paved access roads, and additional parking.

Boost for Regional Economy: High-Speed Rail Hub Announced

This maintenance base is not just about keeping the high-speed rail line in top shape; it’s also a significant boost for the region. It will enhance the efficiency of the rail network, making travel faster and more reliable. Additionally, it will improve the flow of goods between Spain and Europe, benefiting local businesses and boosting the regional economy.

This project complements another new facility in Librilla, which will support track laying and maintenance between Murcia and Lorca, further strengthening the area’s rail infrastructure.

Regional Benefits: How the New Rail Hub Will Boost Murcia-Almería

The new maintenance base will have a significant impact on the region, bringing several benefits. By enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the high-speed rail line, it will facilitate faster and more consistent travel between Murcia and Almería. This improvement is expected to attract more passengers and boost tourism, contributing to local economic growth. Additionally, the upgraded rail infrastructure will streamline the movement of goods, benefiting local businesses and strengthening their connections with European markets. Overall, the project promises to support job creation, enhance regional connectivity, and drive economic development in the area.

