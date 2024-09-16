New €13.7M rail hub to enhance Murcia-Almería line

By Catherine McGeer •
Elevating High-Speed Rail Operations
Image: Shutterstock/ Maksim Safaniuk
THE construction is kicking off for a new maintenance base on the high-speed rail line connecting Murcia and Almería, following approval from the Council of Ministers last week. The project, with a budget of €13.7 million, is set to be completed in about 20 months.
The bidding process began earlier this month, and companies have until October 2 to submit their proposals. The base will be located at the Murcia Mercancías logistics centre and will cover more than 3,300 square metres. It will feature new civil protection equipment, perimeter fencing, paved access roads, and additional parking.
This maintenance base is not just about keeping the high-speed rail line in top shape; it’s also a significant boost for the region. It will enhance the efficiency of the rail network, making travel faster and more reliable. Additionally, it will improve the flow of goods between Spain and Europe, benefiting local businesses and boosting the regional economy.
This project complements another new facility in Librilla, which will support track laying and maintenance between Murcia and Lorca, further strengthening the area’s rail infrastructure.
The new maintenance base will have a significant impact on the region, bringing several benefits. By enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the high-speed rail line, it will facilitate faster and more consistent travel between Murcia and Almería. This improvement is expected to attract more passengers and boost tourism, contributing to local economic growth. Additionally, the upgraded rail infrastructure will streamline the movement of goods, benefiting local businesses and strengthening their connections with European markets. Overall, the project promises to support job creation, enhance regional connectivity, and drive economic development in the area.
