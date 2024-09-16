Rural rise in popularity in Spain

By Harry Sinclair •
Almeria’s coast has always been popular, but its rural tourism is seeing a rise
Rural tourism is booming, with Almeria standing out as a top destination this summer.
Occupancy rates in rural accommodations in the province of Almeria reached between 86 per cent and 89 per cent, according to data from Holidu.
This puts Almeria alongside other popular provinces like La Coruña, Cadiz, and Granada, known for attracting tourists seeking peace away from city crowds.
During the summer, rural stays in Almeria maintained steady occupancy, appealing to travellers who enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, and climbing, explains Paula Martinez, Holidu’s Iberia director.
Nationally, rural tourism saw a strong performance, with average occupancy rates above 55 per cent, according to booking platforms.
Associations like Asetur and Autural reported even higher figures, estimating an 80 per cent occupancy rate.
The entire Spanish tourism sector experienced a record summer, with the rural segment facing occasional saturation.
However, the final figures aligned with last year’s results.
August, traditionally the peak month, saw a 64 per cent occupancy rate, causing rural accommodation prices to rise by 4.7 per cent, from €81 to €85 per person per day, based on Escapada Rural data.
Almeria’s appeal continues to grow, with its tranquil rural setting and outdoor activities making it an ideal getaway for tourists.
