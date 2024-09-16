Solo jungle rock, Manilva

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 18:12 • 1 minute read

Rob Sas playing solo. Credit: Robert Sas, Facebook

A night of instrumental Rock guitar with backing tracks, playing ballads, Fusion, Funk and Rock including a few classic tunes with the Costa del Sol’s heaviest rocker, Rob Sas, on Friday, September 20, Estepona.

Rob Sas is a veteran of the 80s British rock scene who is now based in the south of Spain on the Costa del Sol. Rob has extensive experience on stage, having played with the John Coghlan Band, with members of Status Quo, Nick Simper of Deep Purple and Warhorse, and Lindsay Bridgewater, who played with Ozzy Ozburne and Budgie, to name but a few. These days he has fun with his project The Rob Sas Band and his cover band Deeper Purple, with which he has toured all over the UK and in our country. But on this occasion, we have the opportunity to enjoy him solo.

Jimi Hendrix, Deep Purple, ZZ Top, ACDC

At Selwo, Rób Sas will be instrumental, playing guitar with backing tracks, playing ballads, Fusion, Funk, and Rock, including a few classic tunes from the repertoires of Led Zeppelin, Free, Jimi Hendrix, Deep Purple, ZZ Top, ACDC, Black Sabbath, and a few more.

Rob Sas is playing La STaCCa Italian & Argentine Restaurant, on Friday, September 20, at Camping Tropical, Av. Parque Selwo, 29680 Estepona. Entry is free, but booking a table is recommended.