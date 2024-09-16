By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 18:11 • 2 minutes read

Think Spain’s full of squatters? Think again. Despite the sensational headlines, squatting-known locally as ‘okupación’-is far less of a problem than many believe.

A deep dive into the numbers by journalist José María Camarero reveals that just 0.06% of Spain’s 26 million homes are affected by illegal squatting. That’s right, only a tiny fraction of properties fall victim to squatters, with just 15,289 nationwide reported cases this year.

Squatters: A Relative Drop in the Ocean

Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguez has also downplayed the issue, suggesting that squatting isn’t the public menace it’s made out to be. Meanwhile, from anti-squatting protests, to heated political exchanges, and criminal squatter gangs, the squatting issue has been a hot topic in Spain for years. Madrid’s regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, insists squatting is a serious issue, accusing the government of failing to protect property rights. However, the latest statistics tell a different story: reports of illegal squatting have actually dropped from 17,274 in 2021 to just 15,289 in 2023. So, while the drama might make headlines, the numbers suggest otherwise.

What’s Really Going On?

Not all squatting is the same. In Spain, squatting offences are classified as ‘breaking and entering’-when a home is taken over while the owner’s away-or ‘usurpation,’ which usually involves unoccupied properties like second homes. The latter is far more common, but it’s not the squatter apocalypse some fear.

Then there’s the rise of the “inqui-okupas”, which roughly translates to “rent squatters”, who stop paying rent but stay put, causing headaches and misery for landlords. In 2023 alone, there were a whopping 26,659 evictions due to non-payment, with 75% linked to rental arrears and 25% to mortgage defaults. That’s far more than the cases of illegal squatting.

The real issue for landlords?

Getting tenants out when they stop paying, especially with Spain’s new Housing Law slowing down the eviction process for vulnerable tenants.

A Housing Debate, Not a Crisis

So, what’s the truth? Squatting might make a great tabloid villain, and it certainly causes huge problems for the victims, but it’s also being used as a political weapon. While there is definitely a problem with squatters and rent-squatters in Spain, it is also being used to create fear and confusion.

The bigger challenge lies in navigating Spain’s complex rental landscape, where delays and legal protections make eviction a marathon, not a sprint.

For property owners, it’s less about battling squatters and more about understanding the fine print of rental agreements and housing laws.

Ultimately, it seems the real estate drama in Spain isn’t about hordes of squatters taking over homes but the slow-burn challenges of managing tenancies in a country where housing is a hot topic and patience is a must.

