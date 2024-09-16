Spanish Properties from €40k

By MARC MENENDEZ • Updated: 16 Sep 2024 • 15:32 • 2 minutes read

Special Report: Caixabank Puts Up Properties for Sale in Spain Starting at €40,000. Credit: Shutterstock, Jocelyn Erskine-Kellie

Finding cheap properties in Spain can be quite daunting for those just starting out. A good way to begin researching for good deals is by looking at properties listed by banks. These properties range from repossessed houses and flats to new developments, often being sold off at discount prices.

CaixaBank Property Details:

For those who are moving to Spain and looking to buy a bargain property, or invest in a second home to renovate, these Spanish properties might be worth checking out.

Bargain hunters will be pleased to know that Caixabank has recently put up properties for sale all over Spain, starting at €40,000. So, if you’ve ever dreamed of owning a slice of the sunny Spanish coast or a charming village retreat, now’s your chance to snap a deal. Just be prepared to elbow your way past other hopeful buyers and maybe do a bit of DIY along the way.

Minimum Mortgage Requirement:

As reported by Huffington Post Spain, CaixaBank requires a minimum mortgage amount of €30,000. For properties priced below this, alternative financing options, such as personal loans, might be better.

Down Payment:

Typically, a minimum amount of savings is required for a mortgage in Spain. However, CaixaBank may be more flexible for properties from their own portfolio.

Property Examples from CaixaBank:

The following examples have been sourced through Haya Inmobiliaria. They are a real-estate agency currently working with Caixabank. Euro Weekly News has no affiliation with Caixabank or Haya Inmobiliaria.

1. Daimiel, Ciudad Real:

Flat for €18,800, discounted by 21%.

Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an independent kitchen with a larder, and a living room.

Requires minor refurbishment.

2. Bejar, Salamanca:

Flat reduced by over 30%.

Includes a large, bright living-dining area, independent kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and terrace.

Some areas need repairs, while others are ready to move in.

3. Arjonilla, Jaén:

Flat for €30,800, spacious and well-preserved with 4 bedrooms, living room, independent kitchen, 1 bathroom, and terrace.

4. Burriana, Castellón:

Flat for €32,000, reduced by over €10,000. Features 3 bedrooms, living room, furnished kitchen, 1 bathroom, toilet, and terrace.

5. Burriana, Castellón:

Another property for €40,000, discounted by 25%. Includes a large living-dining area, independent kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, terrace, and patio.

It is in good condition but needs a face-lift.

Now, decide whether you want your morning brew with a mountain view or by the beach.

Tough choices, right?

Moving to Spain and buying a bargain home, or renovating a property, is very doable. Just look at this British man who lived in a van while renovating his dream Spanish home and made a €150,000 profit.