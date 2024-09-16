By Letara Draghia • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 11:50 • 2 minutes read

Rehearsals. Credit: Instagram.

As BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing kicked off its 2024 season with the usual sparkle and flair, fans were treated to a night of dazzling routines, emotional moments, and a warm welcome back to a familiar face.

With two decades of success, the multi-award-winning show returned to BBC One on 14 September, ready to prove why it remains as many viewers’ favourite series. But behind the scenes, whispers of controversy and a dip in ratings cast a slight shadow on the ballroom’s glimmer.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024’s opening show

The night opened with hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke back on the panel. The energy was high as the glittering new line-up of celebrity contestants met their professional dance partners, setting the stage for a season filled with pirouettes and paso dobles.

The launch show itself was a stunning display, with a mix of performances. A high-energy group dance from the professionals got everyone in the mood, and reigning champions Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola delivered a fiery segment that left the audience buzzing. Musical guests Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie also took to the stage, with the professionals backing them up with slick choreography.

However, the night’s most emotional moment came with the return of Amy Dowden. After stepping away last year to undergo treatment for cancer, Amy’s reappearance was met with thunderous applause, adding a touch of heart to the evening’s proceedings.

Scandals take a toll on Strictly Come Dancing’s viewing rates

Though the evening was a triumph on the dance floor, Strictly hasn’t managed to stay entirely free of controversy. This year’s launch faced a slight slump in viewing rates, with 5.5 million tuning in – down from 6.2 million the previous year. While catch-up services might help soften the blow, the dip in overnight ratings has raised eyebrows. Some blame recent scandals that have rocked the show.

In particular, Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice found himself at the centre of allegations regarding inappropriate behaviour during rehearsals with his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington. Although Giovanni has denied the claims, and the BBC has launched an investigation, the damage to his reputation and the show’s standing appears evident.

To add to the disorder, professional dancer Graziano Di Prima is no longer part of the show following separate misconduct concerns involving violence against his celebrity dance partner, Zara McDermott.

Despite these off-stage issues, the BBC has taken steps to safeguard the well-being of the stars, reinforcing its commitment to a positive and safe environment for all contestants. A spokesperson for the network emphasised that the show’s pairings are based on chemistry and skill rather than any checklist.

Even with the dip in numbers and the headlines about behind-the-scenes drama, Strictly Come Dancing remains a star of British television.

Here’s a list of the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 celebrity and professional dancer pairings:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on whether the show can regain its former audience highs and continue to win over the hearts of dance fans both in the UK and abroad.

