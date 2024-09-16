Tango, Latin & Jazz, Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 16 Sep 2024 • 17:36 • 1 minute read

Limon Garcia in Concert. Credit: Limon Garcia - Facebook

A special and intimate night at Huber, Estepona, with three of the most talented and successful artists settled in the Malaga province.

Performing a night of Tango and Latin Jazz, Hector “Limón” Garcia, Daniel Amat, and Francis Posé play Huber, Saturday, 21 September. ‘Limón’ Garcia is an Argentine rock and tango singer, musician, and composer, originally from Argentina but now settled in the Costa del Sol. Daniel Amat is one of the most renowned Cuban pianists in the World with a number of awards in his career. He was greatly influenced by the artistic career of his father, ‘Pancho Amat’, one of the greatest Cuban Treceros in history. One of the key members of the Malaga jazz scene, the celebrated double bassist Francis Posé, has performed all over Andalusia and just about every Jazz festival.

All three artists, highly respected in their fields, bring Lion’s Tango, Amat’s Cuban roots, and Posé’s firmly grounded Jazz together for ‘Tango Y Latin Jazz.’

The trio comes together at the Galeria Huber in Calle San Antonio 27, Estepona, on Saturday, September 21 at 8pm. Entry costs €20 cash, on the door.