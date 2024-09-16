By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 15:10 • 1 minute read

Community United for Change Image: Shutterstock/Community United for Change Image:

IN Torre Del Mar, the community has once again shown its incredible generosity through the Food Drive Torre del Mar organised by Lux Mundi and their dedicated volunteers. Despite August being a challenging month with many people away, local supporters stepped up in a big way. They donated, collected, shopped, packed, and spread the word, making the food bags a tremendous success.

Successful Food Drive Supports Over 100 People

Thanks to these efforts, 66 adults and 46 children have received much-needed assistance this month. Every family served has been carefully interviewed to ensure they’re in genuine need, highlighting just how impactful these contributions are. Special thanks go to the Alcaucin Community Association for their generous donation of milk, which made a significant difference to 31 local families. Villa Solutions also stepped in, sponsoring items for special dietary needs, and BluCee estate agency not only hosted a collection point but also sponsored bags for two families.

Upcoming Packing Date and Needed Items

Each month, the drive supports 30 families, and collection points throughout Torre Del Mar play a crucial role. If you’d like to contribute, please drop off items at Lux-Mundi Centro Ecumenico, Vals Sports Centre Café, Oasis Hair & Beauty, Fruteria La Canasta Natural, or BluCee estate agents. Needed items include tuna, tomato frito, sugar, dried chickpeas, lentils, rice, sunflower oil, biscuits, coffee, chocolate milk powder, flour, breakfast cereal, and pasta. The next packing date is September 26.

