Unbroken, ultimate test of fitness

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 16 Sep 2024 • 22:54 • 1 minute read

Competitors attempt to overcome all obstacles. Credit: Unbroken Race - Facebook

Over 500 athletes are already registered to take part in the ‘Unbroken’ obstacle race in Fuengirola on Saturday, September 21.

Almost all the registrations have been taken, but there will still be around 20 bibs saved for early arrivers on the day of the competition. The winners will pass on to the next round of the World Championships.

Participants will have to overcome obstacles on a 12-kilometre natural route, with some 40 obstacles, between Fuengirola’s Sohail Castle and the Mijas Hippodrome. The national event, which is in its 30th year, is being held for the first time in Andalusia, and Fuengirola is, together with the neighbouring town of Mijas, the chosen site for this year’s contest.

Elite athletes and amateurs with compete on the same course

The Unbroken race has been gaining popularity in recent years and is likely to attract all types of public and sports people, as the event is open to both elite and amateur athletes. Among the more than 500 runners who have already registered are representatives from all over Spain and from several other countries.

For the lesser than ‘elite’ categories, competitors will be penalised with 10 burpees for every obstacle they fail to climb over. Obstacles include ropes, nets, walls, monkey bars, hoops, weights, and water jumps.

For both competitors and spectators, Unbroken should be a spectacular show of might, fitness, and pure exhaustion. The races begin at 9am on Saturday, September 21 at Solhail Castle in Fuengirola.