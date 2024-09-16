Visit to Tangiers for Palma mayor

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 14:09
• 1 minute read
The two mayors displayed the collaboration agreements
Credit: Palma Council
The Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez Llabrés spent three days in Tangiers from September 12 to 14 meeting various officials to promote cooperation.
Accompanied by the Palma councillor for Tourism, this venture which saw the delegation having to take two flights to Tangiers was considered sufficiently important for the Spanish Ambassador to Morocco, Enrique Ojeda to attend a special signing ceremony.
After a number of meetings on Thursday, the following day, the Mayor met with the Mayor of Tangiers and both formally signed a document that included a collaboration agreement whose main objective is to strengthen the ties of proximity and cooperation that unite both cities.
The agreement sets out several commitments made by the two municipalities, aimed at fostering a framework for collaboration that will result, according to the Mayor of Palma “in positive effects for our respective territories, both from an economic and social point of view and from the perspective of the dissemination of culture and heritage.”
He also highlighted the contribution of the citizens of Morocco “to the modern evolution of Palma and its progressive transformation into one of the great points of reference of the Mediterranean”.
Whilst in the city, Martínez Llabrés visited a hotel belonging to the Mallorcan chain Barceló and then the headquarters of the association ‘La Créche’, dedicated to the protection of abandoned children.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
