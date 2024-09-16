Visit to Tangiers for Palma mayor

By John Smith • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 14:09 • 1 minute read

The two mayors displayed the collaboration agreements Credit: Palma Council

The Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez Llabrés spent three days in Tangiers from September 12 to 14 meeting various officials to promote cooperation.

Spanish Ambassador attended

Accompanied by the Palma councillor for Tourism, this venture which saw the delegation having to take two flights to Tangiers was considered sufficiently important for the Spanish Ambassador to Morocco, Enrique Ojeda to attend a special signing ceremony.

After a number of meetings on Thursday, the following day, the Mayor met with the Mayor of Tangiers and both formally signed a document that included a collaboration agreement whose main objective is to strengthen the ties of proximity and cooperation that unite both cities.

Formal agreement signed

The agreement sets out several commitments made by the two municipalities, aimed at fostering a framework for collaboration that will result, according to the Mayor of Palma “in positive effects for our respective territories, both from an economic and social point of view and from the perspective of the dissemination of culture and heritage.”

Contribution of citizens of Morocco noted

He also highlighted the contribution of the citizens of Morocco “to the modern evolution of Palma and its progressive transformation into one of the great points of reference of the Mediterranean”.

Whilst in the city, Martínez Llabrés visited a hotel belonging to the Mallorcan chain Barceló and then the headquarters of the association ‘La Créche’, dedicated to the protection of abandoned children.