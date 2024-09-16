By Harry Sinclair • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 9:59 • 1 minute read

Benahadux and Abla celebrated their strong historical ties in Roman roleplay Credit: Antonio Jose Ortiz /fb

A neighbourhood of Benahadux adorned their helmets and togas to travel back in time.

The Chuche neighbourhood in Benahadux hosted the historic “Vrci-Alba Fraternisation” as part of the “VIII Vrcitan Roman Calends” festival, honouring the Roman goddess Concordia, the symbol of harmony and agreement.

The event was attended by Benahavis Mayor, Noelia Damian, and Councillor, Loreto Moya, from Abla, who unveiled a commemorative plaque at the replica of a Roman milestone.

Antonio Jose Ortiz delivered the Proclamation, emphasising the ancient Iberian-Roman connection between Vrci (Benahadux) and Alba (Abla), two of the oldest towns in Almeria and Andalusia.

Citing classical sources like Pliny the Elder’s “Naturalis Historia” and Ptolemy’s “Geographia”, Ortiz highlighted how these towns were key centres of Roman influence and early Christianity in Spain.

Both towns were granted Latin municipal status under Emperor Vespasian in the 1st century, and later played a role in the Christianisation of Hispania, as referenced in the Tradition of the Seven Apostolic Men.

Benhuadux and Abla are, in fact, considered to be among the first Christianised towns on Spanish soil.

The event also featured archery, purification rituals, and the Nail Ceremony (Ides of September), culminating in a popular dance.

This act of fraternisation strengthens the cultural ties between Benahadux and Abla, which will continue with a future celebration in Abla.

