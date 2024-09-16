By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Sep 2024 • 21:41 • 1 minute read

World Alzheimer’s Day 2024 Credit: Vita_Dor - Shutterstock

In recognition of World Alzheimer’s Day, Estepona has organised a programme of events to raise awareness about the disease.

On World Alzheimer’s Day, Saturday, September 21, the façade of the Town Hall will be illuminated with green lights of hope as Estepona acknowledges World Alzheimer’s Day. As well, on September 18 and 19, a variety of activities are planned at three nursing homes for the elderly to raise awareness and help others in the prevention of this incurable disease. It is estimated that there are 46.8 million people in the world who suffer from dementia, and between 60% and 70% of these cases correspond to Alzheimer’s.

Music therapy shown to work

This pioneering music therapy project aimed at elderly people for ‘active ageing through music’ began for the first time last year. After the initial phase of the project, for a period of three months, both the management and the professionals of the Alzheimer’s Day Centre in Estepona, including 3 nursing homes in Estepona, noted a remarkable improvement in the comprehensive well-being of their residents and outpatients at a physical, cognitive, emotional, social, and behavioural level, and all agreed that music had beneficial effects.

On Saturday, experts from AFA, the Association of Family Members of Alzheimer’s Patients, will set up stalls in the centre of Estepona to inform and advise people on the various aspects of dementia and Alzheimer’s, early detection of the illness, and what we can all do to help those suffering, both those who have dementia and those loved ones who care for the person.