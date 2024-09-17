By Letara Draghia • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 10:57 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay.

By 2050, antibiotic-resistant infections could result in the deaths of over 39 million people globally, according to recent studies by The Lancet.

This alarming scenario, driven by antimicrobial resistance (AMR), presents a major public health threat. AMR occurs when bacteria evolve to become resistant to antibiotics, making infections harder to treat and sometimes untreatable. For EU expatriates, particularly the elderly, this is a growing concern, as effective medical treatments and surgeries may become riskier due to dwindling antibiotic efficacy.

How many people currently die from antimicrobial resistance?

Globally, an estimated 1.27 million people die annually from drug-resistant infections, and researchers expect this figure to increase by 68 per cent by 2050. If left unchecked, even common infections could become deadly, disrupting routine medical care, cancer treatments and surgeries. The rise of superbugs can be traced to the overuse of antibiotics in human healthcare, plus animal farming and agriculture, making this not just a medical issue, but an environmental one as well.

The Lancet report on antibiotic resistance

The report highlighted that lower-income countries, where healthcare systems are already fragile, will bear the brunt of the AMR crisis. Yet, no region is safe, with predictions of rising AMR-related deaths even in high-income countries. Europe, while advanced in healthcare, is not immune. The rise in drug-resistant bacteria means everyone could be affected – whether through personal health complications or through global food systems where antibiotics are heavily used.

One of the major challenges in combating AMR is the slow pace of new antibiotic development. Despite some recent breakthroughs, like a synthetic antibiotic developed in 2024, the pipeline for new drugs is inadequate. Even with these innovations, bacteria evolve rapidly, meaning the effectiveness of new drugs may also be short-lived.

How to combat antimicrobial resistance

Global health experts are urging governments to act swiftly. Measures such as stricter antibiotic use regulations, especially in agriculture, improved infection control, and public awareness campaigns are critical. Efforts to reduce AMR must also focus on equal access to healthcare and antibiotics in low- and middle-income countries, where bacterial infections remain a primary concern.

One of the key concerns is the use of antibiotics in animal farming, which accounts for a large portion of global antibiotic consumption. Reducing this usage and finding alternative practises in food production could significantly slow the rise of AMR, according to experts.

With the UN General Assembly addressing AMR in their upcoming meeting, expatriates and citizens should stay informed about sustainable public health policies.

AMR is a clear example of how global challenges, including public health and environmental practices, intersect. While many of these issues may seem distant or reserved for developing regions, the increasing number of drug-resistant infections in Europe indicates that this is a shared global threat.

Simple actions like avoiding unnecessary antibiotic use and staying updated on vaccines are vital steps in this growing battle.

Read the full report by The Lancet.