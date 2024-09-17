Axarquia events & activites

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 20:20 • 4 minutes read

Discover Scenic Hiking Trails Image: Shutterstock/ Masu07

Hike Adventure in Canillas de Aceituno

GET ready for an outdoor adventure on Sunday, September 29, with the Llanadas de Sedella hiking event in the stunning Sierras Tejeda and Almijara Natural Park. The local government of Canillas de Aceituno, led by Mayor Vicente Campos Gonzalez, has unveiled all the details of this exciting activity in Torre del Mar.

The hike promises a medium difficulty challenge, perfect for those looking to enjoy nature without it being too intense. This event is a fantastic opportunity to explore the park’s beautiful landscapes and experience its rich natural beauty.

If you’re interested in participating, be sure to register through Dorsalchip Málaga as spots are limited. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking for a fun day out, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

So lace up your hiking boots, mark your calendar, and get ready to immerse yourself in the great outdoors.

San Miguel Celebration in Velez-Malaga

VELEZ-MALAGA is ready to light up with the vibrant Real Feria de San Miguel, a beloved annual celebration that honours Saint Michael, the town’s patron saint. Running from September 24 to 29, this festival is a highlight for locals and visitors, offering a week packed with fun, music, and tradition.

The festivities kick off on Tuesday, September 24 with a lively pregón (opening speech) by Miguel Claros and a performance by Siempre Así at the Cerro Esplanade. The event will wrap up on Sunday, September 29 with a special Cena de Mayores (Senior Dinner) and a closing act by Tamara Jerez.

This year’s festival promises an exciting mix of entertainment for all ages. Nightly performances feature popular artists like El Arrebato, Maikel de la Calle, Demarco, and Tamara Jerez. During the day, the celebration expands with a variety of musical acts and fun activities.

The event will feature lively areas like the Feria Ganadera (Livestock Fair) and various music zones throughout the town. Highlights include performances by groups such as Onda Sonora and Son del Puerto, as well as a mini-fair for kids and dances at the Senior Centre.

From fireworks to music and food, the Real Feria de San Miguel is set to bring a burst of colour and excitement to Vélez-Málaga, celebrating the wonderful traditions of the region.

Arabian Nights in Salares

SALARES, a small town with just 200 residents, is gearing up for its 22nd Arab-Andalucian Festival, which will take place from September 20-22. The town will transform into a medieval hub, celebrating the rich cultural history of Jews, Arabs, and Christians who once lived there. The festival promises a lively mix of activities, from guided tours and falconry displays to flamenco, belly dancing, and even a treasure hunt for kids.

Visitors can explore the town’s past through a series of events. The festival kicks off with a video report from the previous year, followed by a range of performances, including the Trio Axarquía and the dance spectacle ‘Mardanis.’ Saturday brings a local book launch, ‘Salares, Following the Andalusian Footprint,’ highlighting the town’s rich history.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy couscous, Arab sweets, and guided tours showcasing Salares’ hidden gems. There’s something for all ages—craft fairs, music, street performances, and more. The event ends with a spectacular fireworks show and a final night of dancing and music.

This festival is a celebration of Salares’ unique heritage and a perfect opportunity to step back in time while enjoying a fun, culture-filled weekend.

Swimming Event

THE annual Travesía a Nado (Swim Race) is making a splash once again! On Sunday, September 22, the popular swimming race will return to its traditional route, stretching from Playa La Torrecilla to Playa Burriana. This will be the 26th year of the event, promising a day full of action and excitement.

Marcelo Berutti, the local Sports Councillor, and Ricardo Hidalgo, a swimming coach, recently unveiled the details. Berutti highlighted that with the race back to its classic course, spectators will have fantastic views of the swimmers from several spots along the coast, including the Balcón de Europa and other central beaches.

Hidalgo shared that the event features two categories: children and adults. Kids will swim 500 metres exclusively at Playa Burriana, while adults will tackle the full 2,000 metres from La Torrecilla to Burriana. Hidalgo also encouraged anyone still interested in joining to sign up. Don’t miss out on this thrilling community event!

BBQ Bash

GET ready for a sizzling evening at the LA Raqueta Nerja BBQ meetup party on October 4! Enjoy mouth-watering BBQ, tasty paella, and fresh salads while grooving to live music by the fantastic Alberto Fer. And that’s not all—there’ll be fun games to help you break the ice and meet new friends.

Why wait? Grab your advance tickets for just €31.50, which includes BBQ, paella, and two drinks! Tickets at the door will be €33.50, and only a few will be available, so don’t risk missing out.

Secure your spot now at LA Raqueta Nerja for the best deal. It’s easy—just fill out the Google Form on their Facebook page or swing by La Raqueta to grab your ticket and get ready for an unforgettable evening.

Don’t miss out—sign up today and let’s make this BBQ party a night to remember!

Jazz in Autumn

GET ready for a delightful musical experience as ‘Jazz in Autumn’ hits Almuñécar! On October 11, the David Hazeltine Quartet will set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performance. The following day, October 12, enjoy the smooth sounds of the Christian Sands Trio.

The concerts will be held at the Auditorio, Casa de la Cultura, in Almuñécar, Granada. Each session is priced at €16.50, offering great value for a night of jazz.

Tickets are available now at various locations: Casa de la Cultura, Azulmarino Viajes in Almuñécar, and online at Bravo Entradas. You can also find tickets at B Travel on Calle Nueva in Motril.

Don’t miss out on this chance to enjoy top-notch jazz performances in a beautiful setting. Grab your tickets today and get ready to swing into autumn!

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here