By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 0:18 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock, Kittisak Sirichunsuwan

Goal-Scoring and Pint-Pouring: The Multinational Magic of Benalmadena’s ‘Football and Beer’ Club.

Benalmadena Football and Beer is a small group for anyone who wants to play football and enjoy an occasional social drink.

Enjoy playing football, followed by a frosty pint.

Say hello to ‘Benalmadena Football and Beer’, a kickabout club giving Sunday league a run for its money and proving that a good game and a good drink are the perfect match, no VAR required.

The Lowdown on the Line-Up

This international squad meets every Monday at 8.30 pm on the Astroturf pitch at Holiday World, conveniently located next to the Elephant Roundabout.

They play 4 or 5 a side, making for fast, fun footie that’s light on rules but big on banter.

But don’t think this is just a local affair. Benalmadena Football and Beer is a truly global gathering, bringing together members from all corners: Morocco, Italy, Spain, Ireland, the UK, Romania, Poland, Peru, Argentina, New Zealand and beyond.

Come One, Come All

What makes this lot so special? It’s the ‘everyone’s welcome’ vibe. Whether you’ve got two left feet, haven’t kicked a ball since school, or fancy yourself the next Harry Kane, there’s a spot for you on this pitch. Age, nationality, skill level, and gender are irrelevant; the only prerequisite is a love of the game.

Founded in 2021, this band of merry men has been serving up goals and laughs every week since then. It’s all organised via a friendly WhatsApp group. New people are joining all the time, so everyone is welcome.

From Pitch to Pub: The Social Side

So, if anyone in Benalmadena fancies a kickabout with a side of socialising, lace up those boots and join the fun. Whether they are chasing a fitness fix or just looking for a laugh and a lager, Benalmadena Football and Beer is where it’s at.

