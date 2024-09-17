Botanical Zen for Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 15:03 • 1 minute read

New additions at Zen Garden. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos.

The Zen Garden in Torremolinos has just been reopened following extensive works and gardening to bring it back to its former glory.

A repaint, new lighting, a new bridge, and a full replanting of heather and other greenery have been completed in Molino de Inca botanical garden, a unique space of about 500 square metres that reproduces on a rocky slope with a garden area of hills and lakes typical of the Land of the Rising Sun.

According to Margarita del Cid, Mayor of Torremolinos, said at the Zen Garden reopening, ‘A unique space, unique in these latitudes, which reflects another facet of the diversity and cultural wealth of Torremolinos, in which there is room for everything and for everyone.’

Zen garden boasts new bridge, plants and lighting

Among the restoration works carried out on the Zen garden are the construction of a pond bridge, railings and toris (a torii is the entrance gate to the sacred area of a Shinto shrine), letters on the toris, and a back gate. As well, new plants have been placed around the entire garden, new stones have been laid, and the viewing points and the house have undergone reconstruction. One other important addition has been the replacement of the lighting, which is hoped will attract visitors at dusk.

The Botanical Garden itself has almost a thousand plant species, including 150 varieties of palm trees, 300 trees, and some 400 shrubs that can be observed from various viewing points. The Molino de Inca Botanical Garden is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm.