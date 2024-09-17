By Letara Draghia • Updated: 17 Sep 2024 • 21:42 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Hugo Bastos

Portugal is once again facing the wrath of uncontrollable fires, with the nation mourning the tragic loss of three brave firefighters, plus four civilians.

These devastating fires have engulfed large areas in the northern and central regions, pushing emergency services to their limits and leaving residents in a state of shock and fear.

Efforts to contain the fires have been hampered by strong winds and hot, dry conditions. Despite the courageous efforts of emergency services, the loss of life has cast a dark shadow over the operation.

Three firefighters dead in Portuguese fires

The three firefighters, whose identities have not yet been released, were part of teams working tirelessly to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

According to Civil Protection, there were 172 active fires in mainland Portugal at 6:40 pm today. Emergency services have arranged all available resources, including 6,200 firefighters and 38 aircraft, in an attempt to control the fires.

People uniting in Portugal against fires

Volunteers, local residents, and even tourists have pitched in to help protect homes and evacuate those in immediate danger. People living in nearby villages have been advised to remain vigilant, and many have been evacuated to safer areas.

Hugo Bastos, a local from Albergaria-a-Velha said: “Everyone from the centre of the town had to be evacuated. The smoke was so thick we couldn’t see anything, and we had to wear masks so that we could breathe.”

These fires are taking a toll not only on human life but also on Portugal’s rich natural environment. Thousands of hectares of forestland have already been scorched, threatening wildlife and ecosystems. Forests in the northern regions of Portugal, in particular, have been hit hard, with many areas now reduced to ash. Reforestation efforts will be essential in the months ahead to restore balance to these vulnerable ecosystems.

Where are the fires happening in Portugal?

According to the latest updates by JN:

In the municipality of Oliveira de Azeméis, a fire that ignited on Sunday at 3pm remains active. By 6:40 pm today, emergency services were still battling the blaze.

Albergaria-a-Velha was hit by another fire early Monday morning, at 7:20am, and efforts to control the flames have been ongoing throughout the day.

Nearby in Sever do Vouga, two fires are still active. The first broke out at 2:17am on Sunday, followed by another at 3pm the same day. Firefighters are currently tackling both of these incidents.

In the Viseu district, the situation remains severe, with multiple fires raging. In Nelas, a fire that started at 11:53am on Monday has been burning through the day. Meanwhile, Castro Daire saw a fire break out on Monday night at 9:30pm, and in Penalva do Castelo, another fire that ignited at 12:15am on Monday continues to burn.

The Coimbra district is also grappling with fires, particularly in Arganil and Tábua. The fire in Tábua, which began at 10:39am, and the one in Arganil, which ignited an hour later, are both still ongoing.

Further north, in the Porto district, a fire that erupted in Gondomar at 1pm on Monday is still being fought. Another fire in Paredes, which started at 5:20am today, is also ongoing.

Additionally, in Vila Pouca de Aguiar, located in the Vila Real district, a fire that began on Monday at 7:36am remains active.

Climate change and wildfires

The increasing frequency of wildfires in Portugal has been linked to the effects of climate change, with prolonged periods of drought and intense heat creating the perfect conditions for fires to ignite and spread.

Regular updates are being provided by local authorities, and it’s advisable to follow evacuation orders and avoid travelling to the affected areas.

